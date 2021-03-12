Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 29.98 points or 1.4% at 2171.15 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 6.26%), PTC India Ltd (up 5.38%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 5.21%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.62%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 3.23%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 2.3%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.92%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.32%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.18%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 4.69%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.73%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.03%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 393.52 or 0.77% at 51673.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.05 points or 0.83% at 15300.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.53 points or 0.96% at 21383.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.14 points or 0.9% at 7059.21.

On BSE,1615 shares were trading in green, 677 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

