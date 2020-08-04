NMS Resources Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 87.50% to Rs 0.15 croreNet loss of NMS Resources Global reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.08 88 0.510.36 42 OPM %-386.67-2087.50 --107.84-636.11 - PBDT-0.020.01 PL 0.010.05 -80 PBT-0.020.01 PL 0.010.04 -75 NP-0.020.01 PL 0.010.04 -75
