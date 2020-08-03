Wheels India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Steel Strips Wheels receives new orders from US mobile home market
Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 82.73% in the March 2020 quarter
Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 35.72% in the December 2019 quarter
Wheels India standalone net profit declines 76.56% in the March 2020 quarter
Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 72.31% to Rs 216.45 croreNet loss of Wheels India reported to Rs 43.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 72.31% to Rs 216.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 781.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales216.45781.79 -72 OPM %-13.336.63 -PBDT-42.2135.54 PL PBT-60.1015.38 PL NP-43.7111.30 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU