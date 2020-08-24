JUST IN
NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 63.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.61% to Rs 106.51 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 63.66% to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.61% to Rs 106.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 229.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales106.51229.59 -54 OPM %7.4924.64 -PBDT18.4758.85 -69 PBT9.3250.88 -82 NP11.9532.88 -64

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 16:09 IST

