NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 63.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.61% to Rs 106.51 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 63.66% to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.61% to Rs 106.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 229.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

