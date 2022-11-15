Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.130.1530.7726.670.040.030.030.010.020

