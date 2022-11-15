Nouveau Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nouveau Global Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2022 quarter
KPI Green spurts on bagging solar power project
Workplace is the New HappyPlace at ShopClues' nouveau Gurugram Office
Sensex slips 281 pts, IT stocks decline
BimaKavach raises Seed Funding of USD 2M led by WaterBridge Ventures
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.38 croreNet Loss of Nouveau Global Ventures reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.380 0 OPM %-42.110 -PBDT-0.08-0.21 62 PBT-0.09-0.22 59 NP-0.09-0.22 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU