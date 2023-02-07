Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 638.85% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sensex drops 638 pts, Nifty below 16,900 on negative global cues; VIX zooms 7%
Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Tilaknagar Industries launches a premium variant of Mansion House Brandy
Tilaknagar Industries to invest Rs 1 cr in Incredible Spirits
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Spurts 1.98%
-
Sales rise 47.10% to Rs 302.87 croreNet profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 638.85% to Rs 75.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.10% to Rs 302.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 205.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales302.87205.90 47 OPM %13.3915.75 -PBDT32.7118.01 82 PBT24.559.79 151 NP75.8810.27 639
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU