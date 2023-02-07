Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 638.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.10% to Rs 302.87 crore

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 638.85% to Rs 75.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.10% to Rs 302.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 205.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.302.87205.9013.3915.7532.7118.0124.559.7975.8810.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)