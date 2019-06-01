GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 68.04% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.84% to Rs 172.94 crore

Net profit of declined 68.04% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 172.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.11% to Rs 11.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 577.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 520.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

172.94177.99577.60520.167.729.1410.9713.225.979.9535.9946.02-0.315.5212.6323.981.554.8511.7619.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)