JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Disha Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 68.04% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.84% to Rs 172.94 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 68.04% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 172.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.11% to Rs 11.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 577.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 520.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales172.94177.99 -3 577.60520.16 11 OPM %7.729.14 -10.9713.22 - PBDT5.979.95 -40 35.9946.02 -22 PBT-0.315.52 PL 12.6323.98 -47 NP1.554.85 -68 11.7619.97 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 13:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU