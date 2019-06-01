GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 68.04% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.84% to Rs 172.94 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 68.04% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 172.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 177.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.11% to Rs 11.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 577.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 520.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales172.94177.99 -3 577.60520.16 11 OPM %7.729.14 -10.9713.22 - PBDT5.979.95 -40 35.9946.02 -22 PBT-0.315.52 PL 12.6323.98 -47 NP1.554.85 -68 11.7619.97 -41
