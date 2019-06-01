Duroply Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 55.09 croreNet profit of Duroply Industries reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 55.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.02% to Rs 228.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 217.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales55.0953.78 2 228.48217.56 5 OPM %5.082.53 -4.321.69 - PBDT0.990.03 3200 3.49-2.27 LP PBT0.45-0.58 LP 1.26-4.72 LP NP0.17-0.58 LP 0.98-4.75 LP
