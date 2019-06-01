Austin Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 17.11% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 22.78 croreNet profit of Austin Engineering Company declined 17.11% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.30% to Rs 95.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales22.7820.77 10 95.1475.33 26 OPM %3.823.18 -3.43-0.77 - PBDT1.031.59 -35 3.620.06 5933 PBT0.771.34 -43 2.52-1.04 LP NP0.630.76 -17 2.08-1.24 LP
