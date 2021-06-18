Novartis Q4 PAT rises 43% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Novartis reported a 43.1% jump in net profit to Rs 9.70 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 6.78 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales grew 6% to Rs 99.29 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 93.70 crore in Q4 FY20. Profit before tax stood at Rs 21.9 crore in Q4 FY21, up 61.6% over Rs 13.55 crore in Q4 FY20.

The pharma company reported a 107% jump in net profit to Rs 20.9 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) compared with Rs 10.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue from operations declined nearly 13% to Rs 381.35 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY20.

Novartis India manufactures drugs, medicines and allied products. The company globally is focused on three divisions - pharmaceuticals, eye care and generic medicines.

Shares of Novartis were down 5.45% at Rs 820.10 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)