NPR Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 164.38% to Rs 4.23 croreNet Loss of NPR Finance reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 164.38% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.231.60 164 OPM %-45.39-11.25 -PBDT-2.00-0.20 -900 PBT-2.04-0.41 -398 NP-2.30-0.05 -4500
