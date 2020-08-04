TRF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 82.68% to Rs 10.44 croreNet Loss of TRF reported to Rs 28.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.68% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.4460.26 -83 OPM %-199.434.22 -PBDT-27.42-2.64 -939 PBT-28.13-3.45 -715 NP-28.13-3.45 -715
