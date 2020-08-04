Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 115.49% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.86% to Rs 51.92 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries rose 115.49% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.86% to Rs 51.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.46% to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.55% to Rs 255.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 330.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

51.9299.58255.82330.290.271.14-0.102.560.331.792.518.080.121.581.687.211.530.712.034.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)