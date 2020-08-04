Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 115.49% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 47.86% to Rs 51.92 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries rose 115.49% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.86% to Rs 51.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.46% to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.55% to Rs 255.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 330.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales51.9299.58 -48 255.82330.29 -23 OPM %0.271.14 --0.102.56 - PBDT0.331.79 -82 2.518.08 -69 PBT0.121.58 -92 1.687.21 -77 NP1.530.71 115 2.034.27 -52

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 07:55 IST

