India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 41.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.20% to Rs 90.98 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 41.28% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 90.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.91% to Rs 20.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 342.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 354.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

