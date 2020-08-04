JUST IN
India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 41.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.20% to Rs 90.98 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 41.28% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 90.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.91% to Rs 20.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 342.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 354.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales90.9893.99 -3 342.26354.00 -3 OPM %-3.336.43 -5.205.47 - PBDT4.6312.43 -63 38.1040.56 -6 PBT2.4811.08 -78 30.5933.35 -8 NP10.0017.03 -41 20.8639.29 -47

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 07:55 IST

