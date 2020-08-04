India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 41.28% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2020 quarter
India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 43.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Frontline Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.20% to Rs 90.98 croreNet profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 41.28% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 90.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.91% to Rs 20.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.32% to Rs 342.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 354.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales90.9893.99 -3 342.26354.00 -3 OPM %-3.336.43 -5.205.47 - PBDT4.6312.43 -63 38.1040.56 -6 PBT2.4811.08 -78 30.5933.35 -8 NP10.0017.03 -41 20.8639.29 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU