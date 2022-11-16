NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 139.60% to Rs 14.28 croreNet profit of NTC Industries rose 10.37% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 139.60% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.285.96 140 OPM %22.2739.43 -PBDT4.384.04 8 PBT3.863.52 10 NP3.302.99 10
