NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 139.60% to Rs 14.28 crore

Net profit of NTC Industries rose 10.37% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 139.60% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.285.9622.2739.434.384.043.863.523.302.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)