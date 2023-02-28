Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 370.95 points or 1.91% at 19076.83 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 5.76%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.46%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.4%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.85%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.41%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.04%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.63%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.36%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.77%), moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 280.82 or 0.47% at 59007.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 63.65 points or 0.37% at 17329.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.57 points or 0.41% at 27343.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.23 points or 0.61% at 8660.28.

On BSE,1749 shares were trading in green, 1598 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

