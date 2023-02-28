Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 164.3 points or 0.96% at 16994.58 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 4.99%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.67%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.97%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.91%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.72%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.16%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.64%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.58%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.16%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 280.82 or 0.47% at 59007.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 63.65 points or 0.37% at 17329.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.57 points or 0.41% at 27343.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.23 points or 0.61% at 8660.28.

On BSE,1749 shares were trading in green, 1598 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)