Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 84.85 points or 1.15% at 7322.14 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 4.99%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 4.65%),Castrol India Ltd (down 2.09%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.85%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.97%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.91%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.74%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.72%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.55%).

On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (up 4.41%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 3.85%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.89%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 280.82 or 0.47% at 59007.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 63.65 points or 0.37% at 17329.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.57 points or 0.41% at 27343.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.23 points or 0.61% at 8660.28.

On BSE,1749 shares were trading in green, 1598 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

