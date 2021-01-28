NTPC commissions 140 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh

The state-run power major announced that 140 megwatts Bilhaur Solar PV Project at Bilhaur, Uttar Pradesh, has been declared on commercial operation from 18 January 2021.

With this, the commissioned capacity of Bilhaur Solar PV project, NTPC and NTPC Group has become 140 MW, 51,310 MW and 63,925 MW respectively and the commercial capacity has become 140 MW, 51,310 MW and 63,265 MW respectively.

NTPC board will consider Q3 results on Thursday, 4 February 2021. Its consolidated net profit slipped 7.7% to Rs 3,494.61 crore on 7.8% rise in net sales to Rs 27,707.76 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.

Shares of NTPC fell 0.33% to Rs 91. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 51.10% stake held in NTPC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)