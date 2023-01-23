NTPC completes trial operations of 660 MW of North Karanpura STPP

-
-
NTPC announced that based on achievement of approved norms and due approvals, Unit-1 of 660 MW capacity of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, (3 x 660 MW) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC.
With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 58929 MW and 71544 MW respectively.
