NTPC consolidated net profit declines 6.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.57% to Rs 26194.76 crore

Net profit of NTPC declined 6.37% to Rs 2890.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3086.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.57% to Rs 26194.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26886.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26194.7626886.22 -3 OPM %34.1627.37 -PBDT8108.926678.28 21 PBT5172.284248.98 22 NP2890.393086.87 -6

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:29 IST

