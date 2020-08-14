NTPC consolidated net profit declines 6.37% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NTPC standalone net profit declines 5.10% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Rites consolidated net profit declines 35.92% in the June 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.57% to Rs 26194.76 croreNet profit of NTPC declined 6.37% to Rs 2890.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3086.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.57% to Rs 26194.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26886.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26194.7626886.22 -3 OPM %34.1627.37 -PBDT8108.926678.28 21 PBT5172.284248.98 22 NP2890.393086.87 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU