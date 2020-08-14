NTPC consolidated net profit declines 6.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.57% to Rs 26194.76 crore

Net profit of NTPC declined 6.37% to Rs 2890.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3086.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.57% to Rs 26194.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26886.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.26194.7626886.2234.1627.378108.926678.285172.284248.982890.393086.87

