NTPC consolidated net profit declines 7.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.33% to Rs 44175.03 crore

Net profit of NTPC declined 7.25% to Rs 3338.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3599.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.33% to Rs 44175.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32403.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44175.0332403.58 36 OPM %24.4127.71 -PBDT9095.508286.35 10 PBT5408.274972.23 9 NP3338.453599.26 -7

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 18:17 IST

