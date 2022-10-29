NTPC consolidated net profit declines 7.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.33% to Rs 44175.03 crore

Net profit of NTPC declined 7.25% to Rs 3338.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3599.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.33% to Rs 44175.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32403.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.44175.0332403.5824.4127.719095.508286.355408.274972.233338.453599.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)