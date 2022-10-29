RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 51.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.05% to Rs 87.68 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech rose 51.23% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.05% to Rs 87.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

