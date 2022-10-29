RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 51.23% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 27.05% to Rs 87.68 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech rose 51.23% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.05% to Rs 87.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales87.6869.01 27 OPM %23.1822.27 -PBDT17.6913.53 31 PBT13.159.87 33 NP9.866.52 51

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 18:17 IST

