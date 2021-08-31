NTPC Darlipali plant's unit-II to start ops from 1 Sept

NTPC will start commercial operation of its second unit of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station in Sundargarh district from 1 September this year.

The unit-2 of 800 MW capacity of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station in Odisha, Stage-I (2x800MW) is declared on commercial operation from 1 September 2021.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group will become 53,225 mega-watt (MW) and 66,650 MW respectively.

The company reported 16.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,443.72 crore on a 14.1% increase in net sales to Rs 29,888.02 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.

Shares of NTPC shed 0.09% to Rs 114.90 on BSE. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 51.10% stake held in NTPC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)