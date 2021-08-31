Telecom stocks spurt

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 18.37 points or 1.21% at 1535.08 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.04%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.22%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.56%), ITI Ltd (up 0.53%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.21%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.03%), HFCL Ltd (down 2.14%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.84%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.39 or 0.04% at 56912.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.55 points or 0.02% at 16927.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.53 points or 0.33% at 26778.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.99 points or 0.21% at 8246.69.

On BSE,1403 shares were trading in green, 1191 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

