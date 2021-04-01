NTPC gains on commissioning part capacity of Bilhaur Solar PV project

NTPC rose 1.03% to Rs 107.55 after the state-run power generating company commissioned the first part capacity of 70 megawatt of 85 MW Bilhaur Solar PV project at Bilhaur, Uttar Pradesh and declared its commercial operation from 28 March 2021.
With this, the commissioned as well as commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51,725 MW (mega-watt) and 64,490 MW respectively. The announcement was made post trading hours yesterday, 31 March 2021.
NTPC's consolidated net profit jumped 15.7% to Rs 3,876.36 crore on 4% rise in net sales at Rs 27,526.03 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 51.10% stake held in NTPC.
