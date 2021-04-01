Volumes spurt at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

-
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd registered volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32009 shares
Vedanta Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 April 2021.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd registered volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32009 shares. The stock slipped 0.82% to Rs.303.15. Volumes stood at 16507 shares in the last session.
Vedanta Ltd clocked volume of 26.8 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.66% to Rs.230.15. Volumes stood at 3.33 lakh shares in the last session.
Gillette India Ltd notched up volume of 5902 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1496 shares. The stock slipped 2.41% to Rs.5,752.40. Volumes stood at 4748 shares in the last session.
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd registered volume of 2421 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 731 shares. The stock rose 5.53% to Rs.1,308.55. Volumes stood at 889 shares in the last session.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 31632 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9859 shares. The stock increased 11.77% to Rs.451.70. Volumes stood at 11496 shares in the last session.
