Maruti Suzuki YoY sales almost double in March

The car major's total sales surged 99.31% to 1,67,014 units in March 2021 as against 83,792 units March 2020.

Sequentially, the company's total auto sales rose 1.54% in March 2021 as against 1,64,469 units sold in February 2021.

Total domestic sales (PV+LCV) jumped 94.23% to 1,49,518 units while total export sales surged 146.11% to 11,597 units in March 2021 over March 2020.

Total domestic sales (domestic+OEM) grew 96.53% to 1,55,417 units in March 2021 over 79,080 units in March 2020.

"MSIL domestic sales in FY19-20 had fallen by 18% due to reasons that are well known and in FY 20-21 have been impacted due to COVID related factors. Domestic Sales in March 2020 had dropped about 48% due to COVID related disruptions. It will be seen that domestic sales in March 2021 have only recovered to March 2019 levels," the car major highlighted in its statement.

Maruti Suzuki India posted a 25.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,996.70 crore on 13.2% rise in net sales to Rs 22,241.10 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.51% to Rs 6,894.75 on BSE. Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)