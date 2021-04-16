NTPC Ltd in demand

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 102.4, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.23% in last one year as compared to a 58.34% gain in NIFTY and a 46.35% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 102.4, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 14673.3. The Sensex is at 48972.16, up 0.35%. NTPC Ltd has dropped around 3.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17781.65, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

