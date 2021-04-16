Times Guaranty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd, KDDL Ltd, Ortin Laboratories Ltd and 5Paisa Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2021.

Times Guaranty Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 35.4 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 48729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1151 shares in the past one month.

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 4.68. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83816 shares in the past one month.

KDDL Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 361.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 920 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd added 19.96% to Rs 31.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23046 shares in the past one month.

5Paisa Capital Ltd exploded 13.46% to Rs 396.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11884 shares in the past one month.

