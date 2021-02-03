NTPC Ltd sees good buying

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 96.35, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.97% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.99% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 96.35, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.75. The Sensex is at 50422.04, up 1.25%. NTPC Ltd has dropped around 2.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16950.5, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 146.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 273.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 94.9, up 2.26% on the day. NTPC Ltd is down 13.97% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.99% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

