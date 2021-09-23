IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 1.91%, gains for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1163.2, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 137.27% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 84.27% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1163.2, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59749.72, up 1.4%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has risen around 15.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36944.65, up 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1167, up 2.26% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 137.27% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 84.27% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 26.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

