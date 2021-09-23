Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 3.48%

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 142.65, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 182.76% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.92% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 142.65, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59749.72, up 1.4%. Tata Power Company Ltd has risen around 13.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21499.25, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 308.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 219.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 143.75, up 3.98% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 37.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

