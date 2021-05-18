Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd and GMM Pfaudler Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 May 2021.

Patel Engineering Ltd spiked 11.17% to Rs 15.43 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59317 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd soared 10.58% to Rs 108.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62169 shares in the past one month.

KEI Industries Ltd surged 9.37% to Rs 577.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17853 shares in the past one month.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd added 7.88% to Rs 603. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7343 shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd exploded 7.79% to Rs 4931.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9547 shares in the past one month.

