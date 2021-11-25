Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 100.26 points or 0.29% at 34244.42 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, R Systems International Ltd (up 15.46%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 6.34%),AGC Networks Ltd (up 3.39%),NIIT Ltd (up 3.19%),Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 2.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (up 2.81%), Aptech Ltd (up 2.59%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 2.51%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 1.83%), and Mindtree Ltd (up 1.72%).

On the other hand, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 5.08%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 1.88%), and NELCO Ltd (down 1.87%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 87.39 or 0.15% at 58253.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.9 points or 0.12% at 17394.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 33.74 points or 0.12% at 28608.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.69 points or 0.27% at 8844.57.

On BSE,1655 shares were trading in green, 1059 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

