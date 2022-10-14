JUST IN
India WPI Inflation Eases To 10.70% In September

India's annual wholesale price inflation rate fell to 10.70 percent in September 2022 from 12.41 percent in the prior month. This was the lowest reading since September 2021, amid a slowdown in prices of manufactured products (6.34% vs 7.51 percent in August), mainly basic metals (6.53% vs 9.35%); and fuel and power (32.61% vs 33.67%). Also, prices of primary articles moderated further (11.73% vs 14.93%) with cost of food easing (11.03% vs 12.37%). On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped by 0.65 percent in September, after a revised 0.58 percent fall in August.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 13:56 IST

