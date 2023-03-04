JUST IN
Board of BCL Industries approves allotment of 54.66 lakh convertible warrants
Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 278.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.21% to Rs 134.15 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Finance rose 278.62% to Rs 27.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.21% to Rs 134.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales134.1594.33 42 OPM %71.7665.72 -PBDT36.488.93 309 PBT36.448.83 313 NP27.457.25 279

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 17:16 IST

