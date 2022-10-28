JUST IN
Bandhan Bank reports turnaround Q2 earnings
Bandhan Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 209.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.63% to Rs 3773.45 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank reported to Rs 209.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3008.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.63% to Rs 3773.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3180.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income3773.453180.89 19 OPM %36.50-104.07 -PBDT273.22-4028.69 LP PBT273.22-4028.69 LP NP209.27-3008.60 LP

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:19 IST

