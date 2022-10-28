Bandhan Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 209.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Colgate Q1 PAT skid 10% YoY to Rs 209 cr
Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 1.04%, up for third straight session
JSW Ispat Special Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 209.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bandhan Bank reports turnaround Q2 earnings
Bandhan Bank records 20% YoY growth in loans and deposits in Q1 FY23
-
Total Operating Income rise 18.63% to Rs 3773.45 croreNet profit of Bandhan Bank reported to Rs 209.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3008.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.63% to Rs 3773.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3180.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income3773.453180.89 19 OPM %36.50-104.07 -PBDT273.22-4028.69 LP PBT273.22-4028.69 LP NP209.27-3008.60 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU