Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 16.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.88% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net profit of Satin Housing Finance declined 16.39% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.88% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.378.06 66 OPM %51.5358.56 -PBDT0.660.91 -27 PBT0.550.85 -35 NP0.510.61 -16

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 08:06 IST

