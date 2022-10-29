Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 16.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.88% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net profit of Satin Housing Finance declined 16.39% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.88% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.378.0651.5358.560.660.910.550.850.510.61

