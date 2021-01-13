Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 284.38 points or 1.89% at 15302.72 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.89%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.77%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.45%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.82%),Castrol India Ltd (up 1.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.34%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.92%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.78%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.43%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.32%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 242.72 or 0.49% at 49759.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.95 points or 0.56% at 14645.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 115.57 points or 0.61% at 19038.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.73 points or 0.62% at 6402.13.

On BSE,1553 shares were trading in green, 720 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)