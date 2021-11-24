Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 275.5 points or 1.52% at 18389.11 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 5.11%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.34%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.27%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.21%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.87%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.74%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.72%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.29%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 92.79 or 0.16% at 58757.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.25 points or 0.2% at 17538.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 317.37 points or 1.12% at 28767.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.79 points or 0.62% at 8947.43.

On BSE,2107 shares were trading in green, 622 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)