Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 46.73 points or 0.22% at 20817.62 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.66%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.61%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.52%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.47%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.35%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.37%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.32%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.26%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 194.88 or 0.32% at 60850.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.3 points or 0.36% at 18100.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 22.26 points or 0.08% at 28819.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.38 points or 0.15% at 8976.72.

On BSE,1429 shares were trading in green, 1438 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)