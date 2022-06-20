Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 740.21 points or 4.3% at 16457.82 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 7.5%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 7.14%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 7.02%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 3.45%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.06%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.04%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.07%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.35%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.42%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 52.39 or 0.1% at 51412.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.5 points or 0.02% at 15296.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 797.31 points or 3.3% at 23336.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 167.14 points or 2.23% at 7331.49.

On BSE,602 shares were trading in green, 2730 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)