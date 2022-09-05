Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 33.61 points or 0.17% at 19699.4 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.99%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.42%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.35%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.12%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.55%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.62%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 351.71 or 0.6% at 59155.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 92.8 points or 0.53% at 17632.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.18 points or 0.84% at 29043.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.96 points or 0.56% at 8994.76.

On BSE,2163 shares were trading in green, 1359 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

