Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 6.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.30% to Rs 230.87 croreNet profit of Kellton Tech Solutions declined 6.97% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.30% to Rs 230.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 219.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales230.87219.26 5 OPM %11.0411.84 -PBDT23.3723.51 -1 PBT20.0520.58 -3 NP16.5617.80 -7
