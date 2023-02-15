Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 6.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.30% to Rs 230.87 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions declined 6.97% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.30% to Rs 230.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 219.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.230.87219.2611.0411.8423.3723.5120.0520.5816.5617.80

