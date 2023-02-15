Minal Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.84 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 46.83% to Rs 6.38 croreNet profit of Minal Industries reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.83% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.3812.00 -47 OPM %107.99-50.17 -PBDT6.09-5.85 LP PBT5.93-6.03 LP NP2.84-2.87 LP
