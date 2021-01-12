Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd up for fifth session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 103.85, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.22% in last one year as compared to a 17.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.85% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 103.85, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 14537.7. The Sensex is at 49375.53, up 0.22%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has risen around 2.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17108.55, up 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 201.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 369.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 104.15, up 1.91% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 17.22% in last one year as compared to a 17.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.85% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)