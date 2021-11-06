Board of Precision Wires India approves sub-division of equity shares

-
Record date is 03 November 2021The Board of Precision Wires India at its meeting held on 03 November 2021 has approved a sub-division of the company's equity share of Rs 5 each into five equity shares of Re 1 each and sub-division of the company's unissued equity shares of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each.
