Inox Wind bags order of 150 MW wind power project

-
ALSO READ
Sterling & Wilson Solar expands its portfolio of renewable energy offerings
Sterling and Wilson Solar diversifies business by adopting new verticals
JSW Energy inks wind turbine supply contract with GE Renewable Energy
Market pares gains; IT stocks advance
Board of Inox Wind approves shifting of registered office
-
Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 150 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, to be commissioned in the state of Gujarat. This amongst many more in the future will help NTPC achieve its target of having over 60 GW Renewable Energy capacity constituting nearly 50% of its overall power generation capacity by 2032. The Project will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site, Kutch District in the state of Gujarat and is scheduled to be commissioned by April 2023.
As part of the order, Inox Wind will supply and install DF 113/92 - 2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators with 113 meters rotor diameter and 92 meters hub height.
The common infrastructure facilities such as the 220 KV Pooling Substation at Dayapar and Extra High Voltage Transmission line has already been commissioned and thus the Project will be executed on a plug and play basis with a shorter gestation period. Further, as part of the order, Inox Wind will provide comprehensive operation and maintenance (O & M) for the lifetime of the project. This will add to its multi gigawatt O & M fleet and help grow the overall profitability.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU